Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

NYSE GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.