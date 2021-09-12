473,531 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 473,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

