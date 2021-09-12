Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.