Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,141,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,934,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KOF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.