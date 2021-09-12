iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.