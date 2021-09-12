Credit Agricole S A Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

