WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 270,137 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 334.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEVO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

