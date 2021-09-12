WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 12,334 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $836,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $530,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

NYSE:MX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.