United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $210.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.