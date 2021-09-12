DMScript (DMST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,890.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $423,707.21 and approximately $2,890.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00130182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00182424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.79 or 0.07307507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.44 or 1.00041802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00897665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

