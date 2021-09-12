Simple Software Solutions 1-Day Volume Reaches $90.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $116,699.99 and approximately $90.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00020102 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,022,392 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

