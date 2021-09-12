LHT (LHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. LHT has a total market cap of $208,489.60 and $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005561 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009349 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

