Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $281.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,658 shares of company stock worth $65,808,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

