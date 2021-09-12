WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

