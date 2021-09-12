Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCB opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.