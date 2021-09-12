First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCRD. TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

