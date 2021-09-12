BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$66.57 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.05.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.