Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,028 shares of company stock worth $26,885,835. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Installed Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Installed Building Products worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

