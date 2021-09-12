Maxar Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of -33.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

MAXR stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

