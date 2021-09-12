Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,273,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,309 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.