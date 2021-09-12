Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 171,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 686.7% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE opened at $6.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.