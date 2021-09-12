Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,695 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,384 shares of company stock worth $9,676,942. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

