H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

