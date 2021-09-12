H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 445.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in H&R Block by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

