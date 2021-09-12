Bp Plc Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after acquiring an additional 417,335 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

