Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 762,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.47% of Ouster at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth about $95,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $6,800,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $5,210,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $7.81 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

