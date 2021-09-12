Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 69,800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

