Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 22,674 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

