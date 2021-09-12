First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $180.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.06 and a beta of 1.93. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.73 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

