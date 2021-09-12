First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.