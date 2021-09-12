Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $504,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 19,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.73 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

