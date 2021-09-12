Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,507 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Model N by 451.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Model N by 16.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MODN opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

