Head-To-Head Survey: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) vs. F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get F45 Training alerts:

This table compares F45 Training and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F45 Training N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 3.42 $121.30 million $2.75 75.57

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than F45 Training.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares F45 Training and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F45 Training N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 6.03% 23.00% 10.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for F45 Training and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F45 Training 0 2 5 0 2.71 SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 2 4 0 2.25

F45 Training currently has a consensus price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus price target of $184.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.22%. Given F45 Training’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe F45 Training is more favorable than SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats F45 Training on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.