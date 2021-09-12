Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.61. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

PM opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

