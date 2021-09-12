Stacy L. Taylor Sells 495 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $19,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after buying an additional 213,167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

