Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.85. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

