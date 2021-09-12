Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.85. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

