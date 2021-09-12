Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.74 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,938,000.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

