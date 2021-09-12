Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.56 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 180,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $53.07 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

