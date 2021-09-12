General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

