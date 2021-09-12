iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

