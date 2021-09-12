56,478 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.