Commerce Bank Has $870,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commerce Bank grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $161.62 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

