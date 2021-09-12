Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $135,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

