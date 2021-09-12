Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 365 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

