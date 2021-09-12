Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TV stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

