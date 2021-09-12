Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

