Security National Trust Co. Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,465.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,327.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.