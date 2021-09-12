Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Price Target at C$39.36

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:GWO opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.20. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$25.17 and a twelve month high of C$39.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

