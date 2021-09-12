Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUIF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Fluidra stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

