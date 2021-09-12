Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 14.8% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $14,896.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,960.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.07 or 0.07456490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.00399811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.98 or 0.01407673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00127328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.88 or 0.00554556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00488547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00339709 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.